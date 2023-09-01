Coda Payments Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Coda Payments va da $32,973 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $59,974 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Coda Payments. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/8/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $60K
Data Scientist
$33K
Product Manager
$38.8K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Coda Payments è Ingegnere del Software con una compensazione totale annuale di $59,974. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Coda Payments è di $38,794.

