City of Seattle Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di City of Seattle va da $96,361 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Responsabile Programmi Tecnici all'estremità inferiore a $201,000 per un Ingegnere Elettrico all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di City of Seattle. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/3/2025

$160K

Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$172K
Analista di Business
$161K
Ingegnere Civile
$127K

Ingegnere Elettrico
$201K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$134K
Responsabile Programmi
$105K
Project Manager
$153K
Ingegnere del Software
$152K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$96.4K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in City of Seattle è Ingegnere Elettrico at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in City of Seattle è di $152,235.

