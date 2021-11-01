Cedar Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Cedar va da $121,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager all'estremità inferiore a $235,000 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Cedar. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $235K
Data Scientist
Median $150K

Product Manager
Median $121K
Risorse Umane
$149K
Recruiter
$144K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$158K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $229K
Ricercatore UX
$124K
FAQ

