Brock Solutions
Brock Solutions Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Brock Solutions va da $55,744 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $114,053 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Brock Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/6/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $55.7K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Controllo
$92.5K
Ingegnere Hardware
$61.9K

Risorse Umane
$56.1K
Designer di Prodotto
$60.3K
Product Manager
$114K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$66.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Brock Solutions è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $114,053. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Brock Solutions è di $61,896.

Altre risorse