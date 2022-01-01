Directory delle Aziende
Broadridge
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Broadridge Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Broadridge va da $2,545 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Banchiere d'Investimento all'estremità inferiore a $378,100 per un Legale all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Broadridge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/6/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Contabile
$323K
Analista di Business
$13.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Sviluppo Aziendale
$274K
Servizio Clienti
$112K
Responsabile Data Science
$194K
Data Scientist
$159K
Analista Finanziario
$59.7K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$2.5K
Legale
$378K
Project Manager
$96.7K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$261K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$57.4K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$36.1K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Broadridge é Legale at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $378,100. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Broadridge é $111,797.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Broadridge

Aziende correlate

  • Affirma
  • Merrill Lynch
  • AIG
  • BNY Mellon
  • KeyBank
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse