Broad Institute
Broad Institute Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Broad Institute va da $102,485 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager all'estremità inferiore a $188,700 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Broad Institute. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/6/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $144K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Designer di Prodotto
$114K

Product Manager
$155K
Project Manager
$102K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Broad Institute is Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broad Institute is $132,000.

