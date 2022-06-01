Directory delle Aziende
Blue Prism
Blue Prism Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Blue Prism va da $94,325 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager all'estremità inferiore a $263,675 per un Ingegnere Commerciale all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Blue Prism. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/3/2025

$160K

Successo del Cliente
$186K
Product Manager
$94.3K
Vendite
$162K

Ingegnere Commerciale
$264K
Ingegnere del Software
$111K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Blue Prism è Ingegnere Commerciale at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $263,675. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Blue Prism è di $161,746.

Altre risorse