Blend
Blend Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Blend va da $47,865 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in Mexico all'estremità inferiore a $357,500 per un Ingegnere del Software in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Blend. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/4/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Vendite
Median $175K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $295K

Contabile
$107K
Analista di Business
$113K
Successo del Cliente
$219K
Data Scientist
$47.9K
Operazioni di Marketing
$185K
Designer di Prodotto
$166K
Product Manager
Median $220K
Responsabile Programmi
$174K
Project Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$93.1K
Ingegnere Commerciale
$216K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$199K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$276K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$157K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Blend è Ingegnere del Software at the IC5 level con una compensazione totale annuale di $357,500. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Blend è di $180,035.

