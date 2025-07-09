Directory delle Aziende
Astronics
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Astronics Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Astronics va da $91,540 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $168,840 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Astronics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/30/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere Elettrico
$98.1K
Ingegnere Hardware
$99.5K
Ingegnere del Software
$91.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$169K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

据报道，Astronics最高薪的职位是Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$168,840。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Astronics的年总薪酬中位数为$98,804。

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Astronics

Aziende correlate

  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse