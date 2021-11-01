Articulate Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Articulate va da $131,233 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Marketing all'estremità inferiore a $225,865 per un Designer di Prodotto all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Articulate. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/4/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $173K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Marketing
$131K
Designer di Prodotto
$226K

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$209K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Articulate è Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $225,865. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Articulate è di $190,724.

