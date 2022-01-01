Change
Amdocs
Amdocs
Panoramica
Stipendi
Benefici
Lavori
Nuovo
Chat
Amdocs Benefit
Assicurazione, salute e benessere
Health Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Dental Insurance
Vision Insurance
Life Insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Disability Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Maternity Leave
Paternity Leave
Casa
Remote Work
Finanziario e pensionamento
401k
Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
Altro
Donation Match
Volunteer Time Off
Amdocs Vantaggi e benefit
Benefit
Descrizione
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Donation Match
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
