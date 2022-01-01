Directory delle Aziende
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Allen Institute for AI va da $111,976 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane all'estremità inferiore a $189,720 per un Data Scientist all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Allen Institute for AI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/29/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $182K
Data Scientist
$190K
Risorse Umane
$112K

Designer di Prodotto
$132K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Allen Institute for AI è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $189,720. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Allen Institute for AI è di $157,150.

