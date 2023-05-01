Directory delle Aziende
AccessFintech
    AccessFintech is a technology company that aims to transform the financial industry operating model by driving control, transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the financial ecosystem. Founded in 2015 by financial industry veterans, AccessFintech operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed to enable firms to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.

    accessfintech.com
    Sito web
    2016
    Anno di fondazione
    126
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

