3M Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di 3M va da $21,444 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager in India all'estremità inferiore a $253,260 per un Architetto di Soluzioni in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/31/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Meccanico
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
Project Manager
Median $120K

Analista Finanziario
Median $100K
Data Scientist
Median $134K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $83.5K
Analista di Business
Median $126K
Ingegnere Hardware
Median $128K
Contabile
$65.2K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$81.4K
Operazioni Aziendali
$126K
Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$158K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$155K
Ingegnere Chimico
$97.5K
Servizio Clienti
$130K
Responsabile Data Science
$166K
Risorse Umane
$148K
Designer Industriale
$125K
Consulente di Gestione
$148K
Marketing
$164K
Operazioni di Marketing
$159K
Ingegnere dei Materiali
$149K
Designer di Prodotto
$89.2K
Product Manager
$21.4K
Vendite
$116K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$109K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$166K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$253K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$146K
Ricercatore UX
$99K
Calendario di Vesting

0%

ANNO 1

0%

ANNO 2

100 %

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azione
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:

  • 0% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 100% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azione
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in 3M è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $253,260. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in 3M è di $125,715.

