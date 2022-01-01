3M Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di 3M va da $21,444 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager in India all'estremità inferiore a $253,260 per un Architetto di Soluzioni in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/31/2025
0%
ANNO 1
0%
ANNO 2
100 %
ANNO 3
In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:
0% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)
0% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)
100% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:
33.3% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
