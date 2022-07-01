Directory delle Aziende
1QBit
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

1QBit Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di 1QBit va da $64,264 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $149,250 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di 1QBit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/2/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Data Scientist
$118K
Ingegnere del Software
$64.3K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$149K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1QBit is Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1QBit is $117,677.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per 1QBit

Aziende correlate

  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse