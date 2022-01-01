Directory delle Aziende
1mg
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

1mg Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di 1mg va da $17,058 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $67,135 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di 1mg. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/2/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer I $17.1K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Backend

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $63.5K
Designer di Prodotto
$20.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Product Manager
$67.1K
Responsabile Programmi
$42.9K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

1mg में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $67,135 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
1mg में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $36,319 है।

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per 1mg

Aziende correlate

  • Ola
  • BookMyShow
  • Practo
  • OYO
  • Gett
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse