Fyrirtækjaskrá
Zurich Insurance
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Zurich Insurance Laun

Laun hjá Zurich Insurance eru á bilinu $27,980 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður í neðri kantinum til $281,400 fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Zurich Insurance. Síðast uppfært: 9/2/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnafræðingur
Median $121K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $111K
Tryggingastærðfræðingur
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $61.7K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$28K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$53.7K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$224K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$44.9K
Mannauður
$48.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$43.7K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$281K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$202K
Vöruhönnuður
$62.3K
Vörustjóri
$170K
Forritstjóri
$161K
Verkefnastjóri
$130K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$66.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$218K
Vátryggingamaður
$78.7K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Zurich Insurance is Fjárfestingarbankastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurich Insurance is $110,725.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Zurich Insurance

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði