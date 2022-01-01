Fyrirtækjaskrá
Zoom
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Zoom Fríðindi

Bera saman

Áætlað heildarverðmæti: $11,125

Tryggingar, heilsa og vellíðan
  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

  • Free Lunch $2,080

    4 days a week

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $3,600

    $300 per month

  • Gym Discount

  • Paternity Leave

    4 months

  • Health Insurance

    Provided by Anthem Network, Kaiser HMO (CA, CO, GA) or Hawaii MSA

  • Life Insurance

    Up to $200,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Up to $200,000

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Mental health program, up to 16 sessions per year for both therapy and coaching

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% up to $3,300/w and LTD with 60% up to $14,000/m

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $696

    $58 per month contributed by employer. $125 for employee + family

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered by Nationwide

    • Fjármál og eftirlaun
  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $1,800

    50% match on the first 3% of base salary

    • Hlunnindi og afslættir
  • Employee Discount

    • Annað
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $250 per hour

  • Office parties

    Every month

  • Electric Vehicle Reimbursement

    Up to $100/month for your monthly expenses for Electric Vehicle charging fees

    • Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Zoom

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • RingCentral
    • Microsoft
    • Salesforce
    • Oracle
    • ServiceNow
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði