Zions Bancorporation Laun

Laun hjá Zions Bancorporation eru á bilinu $35,323 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $236,175 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Zions Bancorporation. Síðast uppfært: 11/14/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $100K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $118K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $108K

Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
Median $80K
Viðskiptarekstur
$68.3K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$80.4K
Þjónustuver
$35.3K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$70.4K
Vörustjóri
$236K
Áætlunarstjóri
$156K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Zions Bancorporation er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $236,175. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Zions Bancorporation er $90,200.

