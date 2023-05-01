Fyrirtækjaskrá
ZenBusiness
ZenBusiness Laun

Laun hjá ZenBusiness eru á bilinu $105,470 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $175,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ZenBusiness. Síðast uppfært: 9/2/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $175K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnasérfræðingur
$131K
Markaðsmál
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vörustjóri
$154K
Forritstjóri
$159K
Verkefnastjóri
$150K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ZenBusiness er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $175,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
