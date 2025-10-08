Fyrirtækjaskrá
Yandex Cloud Security Architect Laun á Russia

Cloud Security Architect kjör in Russia hjá Yandex eru á bilinu RUB 4.21M á year fyrir G16 til RUB 9.08M á year fyrir G18. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Yandex. Síðast uppfært: 10/8/2025

Meðaltal Þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf ()
Bónus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Yandex eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Cloud Security Architect hjá Yandex in Russia er árleg heildarlaun upp á RUB 11,776,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Yandex fyrir Cloud Security Architect hlutverkið in Russia er RUB 4,603,241.

Önnur úrræði