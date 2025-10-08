Yandex Cloud Security Architect Laun á Moscow Metro Area

Cloud Security Architect kjör in Moscow Metro Area hjá Yandex eru á bilinu RUB 4.21M á year fyrir G16 til RUB 10.14M á year fyrir G18. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Yandex. Síðast uppfært: 10/8/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf ()
Bónus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
25%
ÁR 1
25%
ÁR 2
25%
ÁR 3
25%
ÁR 4
Hjá Yandex eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.