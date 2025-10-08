Yandex Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur Laun á Serbia

Tegund hlutabréfa

RSU

Hjá Yandex eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

25 % ávinst á 1st - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

25 % ávinst á 2nd - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

25 % ávinst á 3rd - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

25 % ávinst á 4th - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.