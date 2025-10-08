Fyrirtækjaskrá
Yandex
Yandex Greiningarverkfræðingur Laun á Moscow Metro Area

Greiningarverkfræðingur kjör in Moscow Metro Area hjá Yandex eru á bilinu RUB 1.86M á year fyrir G14 til RUB 4.58M á year fyrir G16. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in Moscow Metro Area er samtals RUB 2.58M. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Yandex. Síðast uppfært: 10/8/2025

Meðaltal Þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf ()
Bónus
G14
(Byrjendaþrep)
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.86M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.46M

Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Yandex eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti.

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Greiningarverkfræðingur hjá Yandex in Moscow Metro Area er árleg heildarlaun upp á RUB 5,174,818. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Yandex fyrir Greiningarverkfræðingur hlutverkið in Moscow Metro Area er RUB 2,583,172.

Önnur úrræði