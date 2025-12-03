Fyrirtækjaskrá
Yalantis
Yalantis Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur Laun

Miðgildi Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur launapakka in Ukraine hjá Yalantis er samtals UAH 2.11M á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Yalantis. Síðast uppfært: 12/3/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Samtals á ári
$50.4K
Stig
Senior
Grunnlaun
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
3 Ár
Ár reynsla
10 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Yalantis?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur hjá Yalantis in Ukraine er árleg heildarlaun upp á UAH 2,263,194. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Yalantis fyrir Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur hlutverkið in Ukraine er UAH 2,112,314.

