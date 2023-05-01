Fyrirtækjaskrá
Wrk
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Wrk Laun

Laun hjá Wrk eru á bilinu $69,589 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $109,065 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Wrk. Síðast uppfært: 9/2/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$69.6K
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Sala
$88.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$73.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$109K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Wrk薪资最高的职位是Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$109,065。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Wrk的年度总薪酬中位数为$88,150。

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Wrk

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • Square
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði