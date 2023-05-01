Wpromote Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Laun hjá Wpromote eru á bilinu $73,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $112,933 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Wpromote. Síðast uppfært: 9/2/2025

Markaðsmál
Median $73K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $110K
Gagnafræðingur
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Algengar spurningar

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Wpromote ist Gagnafræðingur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $112,933. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Wpromote beträgt $110,000.

