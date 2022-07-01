Fyrirtækjaskrá
Wisk
Wisk Laun

Laun hjá Wisk eru á bilinu $100,500 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $232,155 fyrir Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $176K
Geimferðaverkfræðingur
$153K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$232K

Mannauður
$133K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$216K
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Wisk er Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $232,155. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Wisk er $164,130.

