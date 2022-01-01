Fyrirtækjaskrá
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Laun

Laun hjá Willis Towers Watson eru á bilinu $19,281 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Cybersecurity Analyst í neðri kantinum til $227,515 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Willis Towers Watson. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Tryggingastærðfræðingur
Median $123K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $65K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $90K

Vörustjóri
Median $107K
Viðskiptaþróun
$46.5K
Þjónustuver
$69.7K
Gagnafræðingur
$41.7K
Verkefnastjóri
$79K
Sala
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$54.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $120K
Lausnaarkitekt
$228K
Heildarlaun
$81.3K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Willis Towers Watson er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $227,515. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Willis Towers Watson er $74,339.

