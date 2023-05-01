Fyrirtækjaskrá
Western Midstream Partners
    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Vefsíða
    2007
    Stofnár
    1,127
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $1B-$10B
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

