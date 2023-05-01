Fyrirtækjaskrá
Walker & Dunlop Laun

Laun hjá Walker & Dunlop eru á bilinu $70,350 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $310,440 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Walker & Dunlop. Síðast uppfært: 11/23/2025

Gagnafræðistjóri
$310K
Fjármálafræðingur
$219K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$173K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Walker & Dunlop er Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $310,440. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Walker & Dunlop er $196,180.

