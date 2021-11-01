Fyrirtækjaskrá
VTB Laun

Laun hjá VTB eru á bilinu $23,780 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $165,340 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá VTB. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $41.3K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Devóps Verkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $32.8K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $83.8K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $44.9K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $40.3K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $41.1K
Vörustjóri
Median $54K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$23.8K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$44.9K
Mannauður
$89.8K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$165K
Markaðsmál
$52.7K
Sala
$34.1K
Tækniforritstjóri
$128K
Áhættufjárfestir
$117K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá VTB er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $165,340. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá VTB er $44,919.

