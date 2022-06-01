Fyrirtækjaskrá
VillageMD
VillageMD Laun

Laun hjá VillageMD eru á bilinu $77,385 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Mannauður í neðri kantinum til $179,100 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá VillageMD. Síðast uppfært: 10/9/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$106K
Mannauður
$77.4K

Markaðsrekstur
$94.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$179K
Tækniforritstjóri
$168K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá VillageMD er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $179,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá VillageMD er $127,763.

