Vero Laun

Launasvið Vero eru frá $91,295 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $110,605 fyrir Rekstrarstjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Vero. Síðast uppfært: 8/24/2025

Rekstrarstjóri
$111K
Markaðsmál
$91.3K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$105K

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Vero is Rekstrarstjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vero is $105,344.

