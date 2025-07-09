Fyrirtækjaskrá
Vast Space
Vast Space Laun

Laun hjá Vast Space eru á bilinu $153,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningaraðili í neðri kantinum til $184,116 fyrir Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Vast Space. Síðast uppfært: 9/14/2025

$160K

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$184K
Ráðningaraðili
$153K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$167K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Vast Space er Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $184,116. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Vast Space er $166,600.

