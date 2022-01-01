Fyrirtækjaskrá
Varonis
Varonis Laun

Laun hjá Varonis eru á bilinu $64,675 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Netöryggissérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $203,732 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Varonis. Síðast uppfært: 9/14/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $151K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $204K
Sala
Median $110K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$84.6K
Markaðsmál
$134K
Vörustjóri
$204K
Ráðningaraðili
$66.5K
Söluverkfræðingur
$131K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$64.7K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Varonis er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $203,732. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Varonis er $125,409.

