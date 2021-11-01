Fyrirtækjaskrá
Varicent Laun

Laun hjá Varicent eru á bilinu $8,654 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $141,924 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Varicent. Síðast uppfært: 9/14/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $86.2K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $142K
Vörustjóri
Median $94.3K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$73.9K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$8.7K
Gagnafræðingur
$114K
Markaðsmál
$84.4K
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Sala
$92.4K
Tæknilegur reikningsstjóri
$92K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Varicent is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri with a yearly total compensation of $141,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Varicent is $92,181.

