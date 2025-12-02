Fyrirtækjaskrá
UserTesting
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • UX Rannsakandi

  • Öll UX Rannsakandi laun

UserTesting UX Rannsakandi Laun

Miðgildi UX Rannsakandi launapakka in United States hjá UserTesting er samtals $120K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka UserTesting. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Samtals á ári
$120K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
3 Ár
Ár reynsla
5 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá UserTesting?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Leggja til

Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest UX Rannsakandi tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir UX Rannsakandi hjá UserTesting in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $155,496. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá UserTesting fyrir UX Rannsakandi hlutverkið in United States er $120,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá UserTesting

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.