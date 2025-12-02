Fyrirtækjaskrá
U.S Department of State
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Lögfræði

  • Öll Lögfræði laun

U.S Department of State Lögfræði Laun

Miðgildi Lögfræði launapakka in United States hjá U.S Department of State er samtals $195K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka U.S Department of State. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Samtals á ári
$195K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
5 Ár
Ár reynsla
11 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá U.S Department of State?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Leggja til

Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Lögfræði tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Lögfræði hjá U.S Department of State in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $195,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá U.S Department of State fyrir Lögfræði hlutverkið in United States er $195,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá U.S Department of State

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/legal.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.