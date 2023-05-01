Fyrirtækjaskrá
UPSIDE Foods
UPSIDE Foods Laun

Laun hjá UPSIDE Foods eru á bilinu $79,600 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $139,296 fyrir Lausnararkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá UPSIDE Foods. Síðast uppfært: 11/16/2025

Lífverkfræðingur
$104K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$79.6K
Lausnararkitekt
$139K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá UPSIDE Foods er Lausnararkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $139,296. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá UPSIDE Foods er $104,475.

