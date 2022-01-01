Fyrirtækjaskrá
UpKeep
UpKeep Laun

Laun hjá UpKeep eru á bilinu $66,665 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $145,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá UpKeep. Síðast uppfært: 11/16/2025

Vörustjóri
Median $145K
Sala
$119K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$66.7K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá UpKeep er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $145,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá UpKeep er $119,400.

Önnur úrræði