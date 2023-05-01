Fyrirtækjaskrá
Upflow
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Upflow sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Upflow is a B2B Saas company that helps businesses improve their invoice collection process. Their software manages Accounts Receivables with automated workflows and integrates with existing accounting software. Upflow reduces late payments by 50% and offers real-time metrics, personalized workflows, and payment portals. They integrate with accounting solutions like Quickbooks, Netsuite, and Xero and have partnerships with Stripe and Go Cardless. Upflow is used by hundreds of businesses worldwide and is backed by investors like YCombinator and eFounders.

    https://upflow.io
    Vefsíða
    2018
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Upflow

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði