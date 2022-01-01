Fyrirtækjaskrá
United Nations
United Nations Laun

Laun hjá United Nations eru á bilinu $28,858 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri kantinum til $167,151 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá United Nations. Síðast uppfært: 9/13/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $167K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$106K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$33.7K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$109K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$155K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$95.3K
Vöruhönnuður
$33.4K
Vörustjóri
$90.9K
Forritstjóri
$75.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$28.9K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá United Nations er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $167,151. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá United Nations er $93,094.

