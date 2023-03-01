Fyrirtækjaskrá
Unify Consulting
Unify Consulting Laun

Laun hjá Unify Consulting eru á bilinu $145,725 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsrekstur í neðri kantinum til $221,100 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Unify Consulting. Síðast uppfært: 10/16/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $180K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $170K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$151K
Viðskiptaþróun
$153K
Markaðsrekstur
$146K
Vöruhönnuður
$172K
Lausnaarkitekt
$221K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Unify Consulting er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $221,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Unify Consulting er $161,500.

Önnur úrræði