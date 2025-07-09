Fyrirtækjaskrá
Uni Cards
Uni Cards Laun

Laun hjá Uni Cards eru á bilinu $28,550 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $67,993 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $68K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $61.5K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$49.1K

Vöruhönnuður
$28.6K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Uni Cards er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $67,993. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Uni Cards er $55,268.

