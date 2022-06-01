Fyrirtækjaskrá
UNFI
UNFI Laun

Laun hjá UNFI eru á bilinu $91,540 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Fjármálasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $181,300 fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá UNFI. Síðast uppfært: 9/21/2025

$160K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$181K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$91.5K
Mannauður
$111K

Vöruhönnuður
$106K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$151K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá UNFI er Viðskiptasérfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $181,300. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá UNFI er $110,550.

