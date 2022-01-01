Fyrirtækjaskrá
Under Armour
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Under Armour Laun

Laun hjá Under Armour eru á bilinu $32,401 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $284,415 fyrir Tískuhönnuður í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Under Armour. Síðast uppfært: 9/21/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $128K
Vörustjóri
Median $96.8K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$240K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Gagnafræðingur
Median $118K
Tískuhönnuður
$284K
Mannauður
$172K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$165K
Markaðsmál
$162K
Markaðsrekstur
$86.2K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$123K
Ráðningaraðili
$107K
Sala
$32.4K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$163K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$190K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Under Armour er Tískuhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $284,415. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Under Armour er $144,903.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Under Armour

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Nike
  • Macy's
  • Tapestry
  • Adidas
  • Rent the Runway
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði