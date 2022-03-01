Fyrirtækjaskrá
Ulta Beauty Laun

Laun hjá Ulta Beauty eru á bilinu $120,146 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $172,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ulta Beauty. Síðast uppfært: 9/21/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $172K
Gagnafræðingur
$120K
Vöruhönnuður
$126K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Ulta Beauty er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $172,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Ulta Beauty er $125,625.

