Udemy Laun

Laun hjá Udemy eru á bilinu $48,676 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $382,500 fyrir Fasteignastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Udemy. Síðast uppfært: 9/20/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
Markaðsmál
Median $166K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $165K
Ráðningaraðili
Median $115K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $117K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$135K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$255K
Þjónustuver
$275K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$72.1K
Markaðsrekstur
$139K
Vörustjóri
$48.7K
Forritstjóri
$117K
Verkefnastjóri
$172K
Fasteignastjóri
$383K
Sala
$122K
Lausnaarkitekt
$218K
Tækniforritstjóri
$147K
Áhættufjárfestir
$291K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Udemy er Fasteignastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $382,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Udemy er $165,334.

