Fyrirtækjaskrá
UBS
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

UBS Laun

Laun hjá UBS eru á bilinu $22,039 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í neðri kantinum til $230,974 fyrir Forritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá UBS. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Employee $112K
Authorized Officer $124K
Associate Director $162K
Director $207K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Vefáreiðanleikaverkfræðingur

Megindlegur Forritari

Gagnafræðingur
Employee $117K
Authorized Officer $120K
Associate Director $154K

Megindlegur Rannsóknarmaður

Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
Analyst $136K
Associate Director $210K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Fjármálasérfræðingur
Median $110K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $110K
Vörustjóri
Median $138K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $175K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
Median $64.2K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $82.5K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $150K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $206K

Gagnarkitekt

Cloud Security Architect

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $106K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $173K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $108K
Endurskoðandi
$44.6K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$80.4K
Viðskiptarekstur
$109K
Viðskiptaþróun
$76.3K
Starfsmannastjóri
$159K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$162K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$22K
Mannauður
$164K
Lögfræði
$159K
Vöruhönnuður
$143K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$28.3K
Forritstjóri
$231K
Ráðningaraðili
$148K
Sala
$159K
Heildarlaun
$157K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$137K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá UBS er Forritstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $230,974. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá UBS er $137,369.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá UBS

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Macquarie Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • BlackRock
  • Prudential Financial
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði